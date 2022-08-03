Amazon.com, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.11 Per Share (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair boosted their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for Amazon.com in a research report issued on Thursday, July 28th. William Blair analyst D. Carden now expects that the e-commerce giant will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.07. The consensus estimate for Amazon.com’s current full-year earnings is $1.12 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Amazon.com’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Amazon.com Trading Down 0.9 %

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AMZN. TheStreet lowered Amazon.com from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $182.50 to $172.50 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.45.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $134.16 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $115.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Amazon.com has a 1-year low of $101.26 and a 1-year high of $188.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 120.27, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amazon.com

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 81 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 104 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC now owns 73 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 673 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BHK Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. 72.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,181 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,262.00, for a total value of $2,671,422.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,870,622. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $375,275.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,991,458.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,262.00, for a total transaction of $2,671,422.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,870,622. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,803 shares of company stock worth $10,528,337 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.