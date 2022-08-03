Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.26-$1.32 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.15 billion-$1.19 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.15 billion. Amdocs also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.27-$5.33 EPS.

Amdocs Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DOX traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.72. 605,512 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 651,118. Amdocs has a 1 year low of $68.33 and a 1 year high of $88.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.43. The stock has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.31. Amdocs had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Amdocs will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amdocs Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.43%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Amdocs from $93.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Amdocs from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a top pick rating on shares of Amdocs in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

Institutional Trading of Amdocs

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in Amdocs by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 23,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Amdocs by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Amdocs by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,672 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Amdocs by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,833 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Amdocs by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the period. 87.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. The company designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. It provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

See Also

