American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $10.75-$11.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.07. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

American Financial Group Trading Down 0.9 %

AFG traded down $1.12 on Wednesday, reaching $129.10. 528,112 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 335,032. American Financial Group has a one year low of $122.71 and a one year high of $152.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.01. The company has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $1.11. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. American Financial Group had a net margin of 28.14% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Financial Group will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current year.

American Financial Group Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.26%.

AFG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set an equal weight rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of American Financial Group to $178.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

Insider Transactions at American Financial Group

In other American Financial Group news, Director Terry S. Jacobs sold 293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $41,028.79. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,205.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of American Financial Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,544,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,098,609,000 after purchasing an additional 313,115 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 721,310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $105,037,000 after purchasing an additional 32,914 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 682,626 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $99,404,000 after purchasing an additional 39,133 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 475,533 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $69,246,000 after purchasing an additional 59,574 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 376,549 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,834,000 after purchasing an additional 12,294 shares during the period. 64.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Financial Group

(Get Rating)

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.