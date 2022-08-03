American Tower (AMT) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of American Tower (NYSE: AMT) in the last few weeks:

8/2/2022 – American Tower had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $283.00 to $300.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/29/2022 – American Tower had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $270.00 to $285.00. They now have a “maintains” rating on the stock.

7/20/2022 – American Tower had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $268.00 to $252.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/18/2022 – American Tower had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $300.00 to $290.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/14/2022 – American Tower had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $260.00 to $270.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/1/2022 – American Tower had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $286.00 to $283.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/30/2022 – American Tower had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $308.00 to $293.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/22/2022 – American Tower is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set an “outperform” rating and a $313.00 price target on the stock.

6/21/2022 – American Tower was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $285.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $245.00.

6/7/2022 – American Tower had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $275.00 to $268.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

6/5/2022 – American Tower is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price target on the stock.

American Tower Stock Performance

AMT traded up $2.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $268.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,370,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,469,796. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.22, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $255.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $247.92. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $220.00 and a twelve month high of $303.72.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.99. American Tower had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were given a $1.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $5.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 94.08%.

In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total value of $47,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,582,123.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other American Tower news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total value of $47,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,582,123.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total transaction of $38,179.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,571 shares in the company, valued at $1,672,516.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First National Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 4,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in American Tower by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 79,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its position in American Tower by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 2,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in American Tower by 4,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DDD Partners LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,412,000. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

