America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $93.37

America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $93.37 and traded as high as $105.07. America’s Car-Mart shares last traded at $103.93, with a volume of 50,304 shares trading hands.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $191.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of America’s Car-Mart from $138.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th.
America’s Car-Mart Trading Down 3.3 %
The company has a market cap of $656.13 million, a PE ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $101.18 and its 200 day moving average is $93.42.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRMT. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the 4th quarter valued at about $583,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 74.0% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 313,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.35% of the company’s stock.
America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of April 30, 2022, the company operated 154 dealerships in the South-Central United States. The company was founded in 1981 and is based in Rogers, Arkansas.
