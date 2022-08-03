Amerigo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ARREF) Short Interest Up 28.5% in July

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ARREF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,600 shares, an increase of 28.5% from the June 30th total of 31,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 242,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of ARREF opened at $1.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Amerigo Resources has a 12 month low of $0.82 and a 12 month high of $1.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.26. The stock has a market cap of $173.78 million, a PE ratio of 3.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.87.

Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Amerigo Resources had a return on equity of 31.75% and a net margin of 21.72%. The business had revenue of $53.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.35 million. Equities analysts forecast that Amerigo Resources will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a $0.0234 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. Amerigo Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.00%.

Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central SA, produces and sells copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd. in March 2002.

