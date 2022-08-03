Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Announces $1.94 Quarterly Dividend

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of 1.94 per share by the medical research company on Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%.

Amgen has a payout ratio of 40.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Amgen to earn $18.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $7.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.9%.

NASDAQ AMGN traded up $3.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $247.14. 2,060,968 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,541,936. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.62. Amgen has a 1 year low of $198.64 and a 1 year high of $258.45.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,375,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total transaction of $3,264,435.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,333 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,027,492.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company's stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Amgen by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Cadence Bank grew its position in shares of Amgen by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 5,094 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX grew its position in shares of Amgen by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 15,668 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,789,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Rodgers Brothers Inc. grew its position in shares of Amgen by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 4,350 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 79.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Amgen from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $239.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $255.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $263.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $233.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.23.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

