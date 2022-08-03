Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Insider Sells $111,452.46 in Stock

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) insider Ellen Rosenberg sold 11,123 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $111,452.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 280,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,812,684.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Ellen Rosenberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 21st, Ellen Rosenberg sold 11,122 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $111,220.00.

Amicus Therapeutics Stock Up 4.1 %

FOLD stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.37. 2,575,404 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,443,977. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.69 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.91 and a fifty-two week high of $12.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amicus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FOLD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.06). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 84.97% and a negative return on equity of 95.05%. The company had revenue of $78.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amicus Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amicus Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Redmile Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 22,716,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $262,371,000 after buying an additional 1,916,783 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,551,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $147,275,000 after buying an additional 207,988 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,934,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $113,020,000 after buying an additional 1,432,498 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,726,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,593,000 after buying an additional 275,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,156,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,365,000 after purchasing an additional 155,907 shares during the period.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.

