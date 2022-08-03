Amie Thuener O’toole Sells 847 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.33, for a total value of $96,837.51. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,749,865.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Amie Thuener O’toole also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Alphabet alerts:

On Friday, July 1st, Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total value of $91,003.08.

On Wednesday, June 1st, Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,298.63, for a total value of $96,542.46.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of GOOG traded up $2.93 on Wednesday, reaching $118.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,385,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,537,050. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.10, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $155.61 and a 200 day moving average of $138.87. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.21 and a twelve month high of $152.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $26.24 by ($25.03). Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $27.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on GOOG. MKM Partners dropped their target price on Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Alphabet from $157.50 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $150.00 target price on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Alphabet from $3,290.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alphabet

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SWS Partners purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 120.0% in the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.