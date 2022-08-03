Ampleforth Governance Token (FORTH) One Day Trading Volume Tops $15.22 Million

Ampleforth Governance Token (FORTH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. Ampleforth Governance Token has a market capitalization of $88.39 million and approximately $15.22 million worth of Ampleforth Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ampleforth Governance Token has traded 58.9% higher against the dollar. One Ampleforth Governance Token coin can currently be bought for $5.78 or 0.00024989 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004326 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.30 or 0.00624067 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001609 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002199 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00016910 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00035293 BTC.
Ampleforth Governance Token Coin Profile
Ampleforth Governance Token’s total supply is 15,297,897 coins. Ampleforth Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @AmpleforthOrg.
