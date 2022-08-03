Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $(0.08)-(0.07) for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.10). The company issued revenue guidance of $59.5-60.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $59.45 million. Amplitude also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.36–$0.34 EPS.

AMPL stock traded up $1.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.12. 863,474 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,271,338. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.95. Amplitude has a 52-week low of $13.42 and a 52-week high of $87.98.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $53.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.84 million. Amplitude’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amplitude will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AMPL shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Amplitude from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Amplitude from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Amplitude from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Amplitude from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on Amplitude in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amplitude currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $39.13.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Amplitude by 32.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,922,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,291,000 after purchasing an additional 952,406 shares during the last quarter. Toronado Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amplitude in the first quarter valued at about $18,993,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Amplitude by 1,972.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 552,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,190,000 after buying an additional 526,191 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amplitude by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 385,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,101,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Amplitude by 127.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 158,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after buying an additional 88,848 shares in the last quarter. 79.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amplitude, Inc provides a digital optimization system to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude analytics for insights of customer behavior; Amplitude Recommend, a no-code personalization solution that helps to increase customer engagement by adapting digital products and campaigns to every user based on behavior; Amplitude Experiment, an integrated solution that enables teams to determine and deliver the product experiences for their customers through A/B tests and controlled feature releases; Amplitude Behavioral Graph, a proprietary database for deep, real-time interactive behavioral analysis, and behavior-driven personalization – instantly joining, analyzing, and correlating any customer actions to outcomes, such as engagement, growth, and loyalty; and data management, a real-time data layer for planning, integrating, and managing data sources to create a foundation with identity resolution, enterprise-level security, and privacy solutions.

