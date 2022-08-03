Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $(0.08)-(0.07) for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.10). The company issued revenue guidance of $59.5-60.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $59.45 million. Amplitude also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.36–$0.34 EPS.
Amplitude Price Performance
AMPL stock traded up $1.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.12. 863,474 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,271,338. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.95. Amplitude has a 52-week low of $13.42 and a 52-week high of $87.98.
Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $53.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.84 million. Amplitude’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amplitude will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Amplitude by 32.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,922,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,291,000 after purchasing an additional 952,406 shares during the last quarter. Toronado Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amplitude in the first quarter valued at about $18,993,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Amplitude by 1,972.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 552,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,190,000 after buying an additional 526,191 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amplitude by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 385,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,101,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Amplitude by 127.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 158,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after buying an additional 88,848 shares in the last quarter. 79.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Amplitude, Inc provides a digital optimization system to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude analytics for insights of customer behavior; Amplitude Recommend, a no-code personalization solution that helps to increase customer engagement by adapting digital products and campaigns to every user based on behavior; Amplitude Experiment, an integrated solution that enables teams to determine and deliver the product experiences for their customers through A/B tests and controlled feature releases; Amplitude Behavioral Graph, a proprietary database for deep, real-time interactive behavioral analysis, and behavior-driven personalization – instantly joining, analyzing, and correlating any customer actions to outcomes, such as engagement, growth, and loyalty; and data management, a real-time data layer for planning, integrating, and managing data sources to create a foundation with identity resolution, enterprise-level security, and privacy solutions.
