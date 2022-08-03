Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Danaher (DHR)

Danaher (NYSE: DHR) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

7/30/2022 – Danaher was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

7/28/2022 – Danaher had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $297.00 to $323.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/22/2022 – Danaher had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $345.00 to $325.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/22/2022 – Danaher had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $301.00 to $317.00. They now have a “maintains” rating on the stock.

7/22/2022 – Danaher was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/22/2022 – Danaher had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. to $340.00.

7/22/2022 – Danaher had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $319.00 to $325.00.

7/22/2022 – Danaher had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $290.00 to $310.00.

7/20/2022 – Danaher is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “buy” rating and a $297.00 price target on the stock.

7/13/2022 – Danaher had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $320.00 to $290.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/5/2022 – Danaher had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $320.00 to $280.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Danaher Price Performance

NYSE DHR traded up $3.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $288.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,495,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,773,184. The stock has a market cap of $209.89 billion, a PE ratio of 33.98, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.86. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $233.71 and a fifty-two week high of $333.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $260.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $268.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. Analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.39 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.78%.

In other Danaher news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total transaction of $1,069,619.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,317,571.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total value of $3,253,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,171,529.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total transaction of $1,069,619.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at $3,317,571.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. City Holding Co. raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 13.0% during the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 4,133 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 73.4% during the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,763 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 500.0% during the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 348 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 2.6% during the first quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Further Reading

