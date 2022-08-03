Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Microsoft (MSFT)

Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/3/2022 – Microsoft had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Fundamental Research. They now have a $280.50 price target on the stock.

7/29/2022 – Microsoft had its price target lowered by analysts at Wolfe Research from $320.00 to $275.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/27/2022 – Microsoft had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $340.00 to $320.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/27/2022 – Microsoft had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $305.00 to $320.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/27/2022 – Microsoft had its “maintains” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc. They now have a $320.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $330.00.

7/27/2022 – Microsoft had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $320.00 to $305.00. They now have a “maintains” rating on the stock.

7/27/2022 – Microsoft had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $350.00 to $330.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/27/2022 – Microsoft had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $320.00 to $300.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/27/2022 – Microsoft had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $330.00 to $300.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/26/2022 – Microsoft is now covered by analysts at Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A.. They set an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 price target on the stock.

7/26/2022 – Microsoft is now covered by analysts at Itau BBA Securities. They set an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 price target on the stock.

7/26/2022 – Microsoft had its price target lowered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $349.00 to $330.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/26/2022 – Microsoft was given a new $400.00 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

7/25/2022 – Microsoft had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $400.00 to $350.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/22/2022 – Microsoft had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. from $330.00 to $320.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/22/2022 – Microsoft had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $360.00 to $330.00. They now have a “maintains” rating on the stock.

7/19/2022 – Microsoft had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $350.00 to $340.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/19/2022 – Microsoft had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $364.00 to $330.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/18/2022 – Microsoft was given a new $350.00 price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

7/15/2022 – Microsoft had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $345.00 to $305.00.

7/12/2022 – Microsoft had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $372.00 to $354.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/8/2022 – Microsoft had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $352.00 to $312.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/7/2022 – Microsoft had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $373.00 to $330.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/29/2022 – Microsoft is now covered by analysts at Redburn Partners. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price target on the stock.

6/20/2022 – Microsoft was given a new $330.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

6/13/2022 – Microsoft had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $325.00 to $320.00.

6/10/2022 – Microsoft had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $363.00 to $335.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/9/2022 – Microsoft was given a new $320.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Microsoft Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of MSFT traded up $7.65 on Wednesday, hitting $282.47. 23,409,859 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,838,527. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $262.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $280.40. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $241.51 and a 1 year high of $349.67.

Get Microsoft Co alerts:

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.73%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 621,598,157 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $191,644,927,000 after buying an additional 5,648,095 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Microsoft by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,541,869 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $101,750,881,000 after buying an additional 8,108,943 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,107,118 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $43,313,705,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027,306 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $24,401,940,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 57,181,533 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $19,231,292,000 after purchasing an additional 584,273 shares during the last quarter. 69.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.