Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Sells 87,964 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 46.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,801 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 87,964 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $9,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 1,600.0% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 425 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Institutional investors own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Stock Down 3.0 %

Ross Stores stock opened at $79.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.03. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.24 and a 1-year high of $127.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.88.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.02). Ross Stores had a return on equity of 39.61% and a net margin of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 6th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ross Stores news, Director Michael J. Bush sold 1,000 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.46, for a total transaction of $81,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,810,044.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ROST shares. Evercore ISI set a $70.00 price objective on Ross Stores in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Ross Stores from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Ross Stores from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Ross Stores from $94.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Ross Stores from $122.00 to $123.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.89.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Featured Articles

