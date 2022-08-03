Ankr (ANKR) Trading 11.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. In the last week, Ankr has traded 11.1% higher against the US dollar. One Ankr coin can now be bought for $0.0319 or 0.00000138 BTC on major exchanges. Ankr has a market cap of $308.46 million and approximately $29.66 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,139.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004322 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004323 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003894 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004419 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002210 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.50 or 0.00127489 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00032220 BTC.
- Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004318 BTC.
About Ankr
ANKR is a coin. Its launch date was July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,662,899,378 coins. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr. Ankr’s official website is www.ankr.com. The official message board for Ankr is medium.com/ankr-network.
Buying and Selling Ankr
