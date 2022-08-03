ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.50-7.88 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.79. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.005-2.055 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.05 billion. ANSYS also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.50-$7.88 EPS.

ANSYS Stock Performance

NASDAQ ANSS traded up $6.04 on Wednesday, reaching $282.14. 718,977 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 537,807. ANSYS has a fifty-two week low of $225.92 and a fifty-two week high of $413.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market cap of $24.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.89, a P/E/G ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $250.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $283.36.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.32. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 23.02%. The business had revenue of $428.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that ANSYS will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ANSS shares. TheStreet downgraded ANSYS from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of ANSYS from $350.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of ANSYS from $339.00 to $320.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an initiates rating on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ANSYS currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $288.36.

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.18, for a total transaction of $204,944.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,041 shares in the company, valued at $1,035,223.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ANSYS

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANSS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,524,822 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,025,560,000 after purchasing an additional 110,111 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 112.4% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 205,169 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,172,000 after buying an additional 108,574 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 17.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 562,027 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $178,527,000 after acquiring an additional 83,596 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in ANSYS during the first quarter worth $23,198,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in ANSYS by 5.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,177,783 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $374,122,000 after purchasing an additional 62,667 shares during the period. 89.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

