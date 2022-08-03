ApeSwap Finance Trading Up 15.9% Over Last Week (BANANA)

ApeSwap Finance (BANANA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. One ApeSwap Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.45 or 0.00000992 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ApeSwap Finance has a market capitalization of $47.84 million and $1.27 million worth of ApeSwap Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ApeSwap Finance has traded up 15.9% against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004323 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $144.16 or 0.00622998 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001610 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002197 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00016632 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00035446 BTC.
ApeSwap Finance Coin Profile
ApeSwap Finance’s total supply is 105,843,378 coins. ApeSwap Finance’s official Twitter account is @ape_swap.
ApeSwap Finance Coin Trading
