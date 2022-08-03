AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Director Sells $309,309.30 in Stock

AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) Director Timothy K. Bliss sold 2,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $309,309.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,255,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPF traded up $2.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.06. 58,425 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,408. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.96 and a beta of 1.06. AppFolio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.92 and a 52-week high of $142.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.24 and its 200-day moving average is $105.58.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.17. AppFolio had a negative return on equity of 16.01% and a negative net margin of 11.04%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AppFolio, Inc. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on APPF. TheStreet lowered AppFolio from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com lowered AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, KeyCorp raised AppFolio from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APPF. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in AppFolio by 206.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 322 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in AppFolio in the first quarter worth $39,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AppFolio in the second quarter worth $56,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AppFolio by 170.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 540 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in AppFolio in the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a platform to leverage process automation, easy to use interface, and the optimization of common workflows for property management companies, as well as completes and records critical transactions in the system and give its customers access to the data they need to run their business; AppFolio Property Manager Plus, which offers customizable workflows that allow customers to digitize their existing processes, performance insights, intelligent revenue management, and integrations through selected partners and dedicated strategic account managers; and AppFolio Investment Management, a solution that is designed to enable real estate investment management organizations to manage investor relationships through enhancing transparency and streamlining certain business processes.

