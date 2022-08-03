ARC Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

ARC Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AETUF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,151,500 shares, a decline of 23.6% from the June 30th total of 14,596,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 104,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 106.8 days.

ARC Resources Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of AETUF stock opened at $14.01 on Wednesday. ARC Resources has a 12-month low of $5.87 and a 12-month high of $18.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.56 and its 200 day moving average is $12.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.30.

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter. ARC Resources had a net margin of 18.43% and a return on equity of 24.87%.

ARC Resources Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.0932 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.72%. This is a boost from ARC Resources’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. ARC Resources’s payout ratio is 22.09%.

Several research firms have issued reports on AETUF. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on ARC Resources from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on ARC Resources from C$24.75 to C$23.25 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on ARC Resources from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. CIBC boosted their target price on ARC Resources from C$21.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on ARC Resources from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.18.

ARC Resources Company Profile

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

Further Reading

