Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share on Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland has a dividend payout ratio of 25.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Archer-Daniels-Midland to earn $5.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.8%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

Shares of ADM stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,537,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,724,834. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 12-month low of $58.44 and a 12-month high of $98.88. The company has a market cap of $46.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Insider Activity

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $27.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.87 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 3.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Vikram Luthar sold 7,500 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total value of $671,925.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,477,536.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Archer-Daniels-Midland

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADM. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 7,821 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter worth approximately $277,000. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 31,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,798,000 after purchasing an additional 5,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 459,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,512,000 after purchasing an additional 9,327 shares during the last quarter. 75.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.55.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

