Arcona Achieves Market Cap of $1.50 Million (ARCONA)

Arcona (ARCONA) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. One Arcona coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0976 or 0.00000423 BTC on popular exchanges. Arcona has a market cap of $1.50 million and approximately $7,323.00 worth of Arcona was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Arcona has traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004337 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $144.46 or 0.00626369 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001619 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002195 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00016803 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00035359 BTC.
Arcona Coin Profile
Arcona’s total supply is 16,696,707 coins and its circulating supply is 15,335,470 coins. The Reddit community for Arcona is https://reddit.com/r/arcona. Arcona’s official website is www.arcona.io/index.html. Arcona’s official Twitter account is @arconametaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Arcona Coin Trading
