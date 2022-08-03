Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) Short Interest Up 16.6% in July

Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, a growth of 16.6% from the June 30th total of 935,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 192,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.7 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Arcosa Price Performance
Shares of ACA traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.65. 103 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,455. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.08. Arcosa has a 52 week low of $43.42 and a 52 week high of $59.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.97 and a 200-day moving average of $51.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.99 and a beta of 0.55.
Insider Transactions at Arcosa
In other news, insider Kerry S. Cole sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.82, for a total value of $554,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,239,949.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Arcosa
Arcosa Company Profile
Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and recycled aggregates; specialty materials; and trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, agriculture, specialty building products, as well as for infrastructure related projects.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Arcosa (ACA)
- PayPal Continues To Struggle As Competition Increases
- Is Starbucks Shooting For The Moon?
- Two High-Yield Deep-Values You Shouldn’t Ignore
- Caterpillar Falls To Strong Support Near Bottom Of Range
- AutoNation Stock is Firing on All Pistons
Receive News & Ratings for Arcosa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcosa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.