Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) Short Interest Up 16.6% in July

Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, a growth of 16.6% from the June 30th total of 935,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 192,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.7 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Arcosa Price Performance

Shares of ACA traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.65. 103 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,455. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.08. Arcosa has a 52 week low of $43.42 and a 52 week high of $59.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.97 and a 200-day moving average of $51.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.99 and a beta of 0.55.

Insider Transactions at Arcosa

In other news, insider Kerry S. Cole sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.82, for a total value of $554,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,239,949.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Arcosa

Arcosa Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Arcosa by 492.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Arcosa in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Arcosa in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in Arcosa in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Arcosa during the first quarter worth $59,000. 89.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and recycled aggregates; specialty materials; and trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, agriculture, specialty building products, as well as for infrastructure related projects.

