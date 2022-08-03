Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 51,227 Shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Get Rating) by 1,217.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,435 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,227 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $2,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 79,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 14,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Derbend Asset Management purchased a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $298,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA GSY traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $49.58. The company had a trading volume of 4,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,348. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.58 and its 200 day moving average is $49.80. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 52-week low of $49.47 and a 52-week high of $50.50.

