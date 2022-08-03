Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,505 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,505 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PFE. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 5,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 109,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,675,000 after acquiring an additional 8,694 shares during the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 8,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,816 shares during the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 7,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 1,966 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on PFE. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.50.

Pfizer Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:PFE traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.77. 430,545 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,189,944. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $40.94 and a one year high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.18. The company has a market cap of $279.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.67.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.09. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 44.38%. The firm had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pfizer

In other Pfizer news, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,645,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $227,603.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,846 shares in the company, valued at $585,250.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,645,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,126 shares of company stock valued at $2,075,003. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Pfizer

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

