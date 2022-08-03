ARGA Investment Management LP Acquires 196,253 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 49.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 596,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 196,253 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences comprises 1.9% of ARGA Investment Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. ARGA Investment Management LP’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $35,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. SouthState Corp boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 41,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $290,000. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $817,000. Finally, Sector Gamma AS raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 129.4% during the 1st quarter. Sector Gamma AS now owns 681,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,517,000 after acquiring an additional 384,483 shares in the last quarter. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GILD opened at $59.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $74.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.34. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.17 and a 52-week high of $74.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.56%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.20.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

