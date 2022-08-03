ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Holdings Lifted by Weatherly Asset Management L. P.

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. boosted its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 941 shares during the quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in ASML were worth $4,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ASML. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,083,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the fourth quarter valued at $5,174,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the fourth quarter valued at $805,000. Institutional investors own 25.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASML stock traded up $8.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $574.45. The stock had a trading volume of 6,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,344,337. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $511.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $585.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. ASML Holding has a one year low of $412.67 and a one year high of $895.93. The firm has a market cap of $235.40 billion, a PE ratio of 32.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.30.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be given a $1.3991 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.13%.

ASML has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on ASML from $750.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on ASML from €960.00 ($989.69) to €920.00 ($948.45) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on ASML from €767.00 ($790.72) to €630.00 ($649.48) in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Argus started coverage on ASML in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $590.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Societe Generale cut their price target on ASML from €800.00 ($824.74) to €710.00 ($731.96) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ASML presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $747.91.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

