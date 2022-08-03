Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by ($0.23), Fidelity Earnings reports. Assurant had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 11.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.99 earnings per share. Assurant updated its FY 2022 guidance to $12.84-$13.29 EPS.

Assurant Stock Down 8.2 %

Shares of AIZ stock traded down $14.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $157.47. 19,471 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,699. Assurant has a 1 year low of $144.18 and a 1 year high of $194.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $174.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 6.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.53.

Assurant Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.89%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Assurant during the 1st quarter valued at $727,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Assurant during the 1st quarter valued at $480,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Assurant during the 1st quarter valued at $307,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Assurant during the 1st quarter valued at $293,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Assurant during the 1st quarter valued at $274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 9th. Piper Sandler lowered Assurant from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $205.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics, and appliances; vehicle protection and related services; and credit protection and other insurance products.

