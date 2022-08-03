AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Sold by Motco

Motco decreased its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,737 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $8,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.46% of the company’s stock.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca Stock Up 0.2 %

AZN stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.38. The stock had a trading volume of 283,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,932,441. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1-year low of $53.63 and a 1-year high of $71.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.26 and a 200 day moving average of $63.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -159.17, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.42.

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is -470.72%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AZN shares. UBS Group lowered AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on AstraZeneca from £100 ($122.53) to £120 ($147.04) in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AstraZeneca from £102 ($124.98) to £111 ($136.01) in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Kepler Capital Markets lowered AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on AstraZeneca from GBX 9,000 ($110.28) to £110 ($134.79) in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AstraZeneca has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8,840.50.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.