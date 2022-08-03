Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,040,000 shares, a decline of 24.9% from the June 30th total of 10,700,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,830,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ATRA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Atara Biotherapeutics from $67.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Atara Biotherapeutics from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Atara Biotherapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Citigroup lowered Atara Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Atara Biotherapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atara Biotherapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.29.

Atara Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ATRA opened at $2.97 on Wednesday. Atara Biotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.83 and a fifty-two week high of $20.04. The company has a market cap of $277.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.49.

Insider Buying and Selling

Atara Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:ATRA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.11. Atara Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 122.18% and a negative net margin of 1,451.79%. The business had revenue of $7.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.86) EPS. Research analysts predict that Atara Biotherapeutics will post -3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Pascal Touchon sold 14,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total transaction of $102,384.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 472,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,399,069.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Pascal Touchon sold 14,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total transaction of $102,384.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 472,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,399,069.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 5,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.32, for a total value of $29,696.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 207,592 shares in the company, valued at $1,104,389.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,811 shares of company stock valued at $243,848. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Atara Biotherapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATRA. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 343.8% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 5,604 shares during the last quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter.

Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

Featured Articles

