Atlas Air Worldwide Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:AAWW)

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 4,619 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 818% compared to the average volume of 503 put options.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 264.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 434,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,861,000 after purchasing an additional 315,170 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at about $16,505,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,807,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,193,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $112,300,000 after purchasing an additional 109,588 shares during the period. Finally, Pier Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at $8,844,000.
Atlas Air Worldwide Trading Up 10.9 %
AAWW traded up $9.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.89. 45,788 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 537,916. Atlas Air Worldwide has a 52 week low of $58.70 and a 52 week high of $97.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.31.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
AAWW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday.
About Atlas Air Worldwide
Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through two segments, Airline Operations and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.
