Atmos Energy Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.68 (NYSE:ATO)

Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.68 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%.

Atmos Energy has a payout ratio of 45.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Atmos Energy to earn $5.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.9%.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Atmos Energy Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE ATO traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $119.28. 947,556 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 822,690. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.69. Atmos Energy has a twelve month low of $85.80 and a twelve month high of $122.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 18.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Atmos Energy will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Atmos Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Atmos Energy in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Atmos Energy from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATO. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 42.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Atmos Energy

(Get Rating)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.