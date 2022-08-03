Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.50-$5.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Atmos Energy Stock Performance

Atmos Energy stock traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $119.28. The stock had a trading volume of 946,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,043,549. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Atmos Energy has a 52-week low of $85.80 and a 52-week high of $122.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $112.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.69. The company has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.50.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 18.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Atmos Energy will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.56%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ATO shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Atmos Energy from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Atmos Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Mizuho upped their target price on Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $131.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Atmos Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atmos Energy currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $122.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atmos Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Atmos Energy by 42.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Atmos Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new position in Atmos Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $231,000. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Featured Articles

