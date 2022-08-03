AudioCodes Ltd. Declares Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.18 (NASDAQ:AUDC)

AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Rating) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Tuesday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the communications equipment provider on Wednesday, August 31st. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th.

AudioCodes has raised its dividend payment by an average of 18.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. AudioCodes has a dividend payout ratio of 20.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect AudioCodes to earn $1.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.8%.

Shares of NASDAQ:AUDC traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.24. The stock had a trading volume of 252 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,946. AudioCodes has a 1 year low of $19.62 and a 1 year high of $37.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.67 and its 200-day moving average is $24.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $706.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.65.

AudioCodes ( NASDAQ:AUDC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. AudioCodes had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 18.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Analysts forecast that AudioCodes will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AUDC shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of AudioCodes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of AudioCodes from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of AudioCodes from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of AudioCodes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in AudioCodes by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 676,699 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $17,289,000 after purchasing an additional 6,644 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AudioCodes in the 1st quarter worth $6,208,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of AudioCodes by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 188,486 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,816,000 after acquiring an additional 16,889 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of AudioCodes by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 139,731 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,571,000 after acquiring an additional 16,025 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AudioCodes in the 1st quarter worth $1,878,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

AudioCodes Ltd. provides advanced communications software, products, and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. The company offers solutions, products, and services for unified communications, contact centers, VoiceAI business line, and service provider business. Its products include session border controllers, life cycle management solutions, VoIP network routing solutions, media gateways and servers, multi-service business routers, IP phones solutions, and value-added applications, as well as professional services.

