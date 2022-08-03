Autobanc (OTCMKTS:NOTE) Now Covered by Analysts at DA Davidson

Equities researchers at DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Autobanc (OTCMKTS:NOTE – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock. DA Davidson’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.66% from the company’s previous close.

Autobanc Price Performance

Autobanc stock opened at $6.93 on Wednesday.

About Autobanc

Autobanc is a specialized finance company which purchases sales finance contracts. The Company also operates 1 used car location, which retail used cars to the general public.

