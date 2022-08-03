Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Acquired by Connectus Wealth LLC

Connectus Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,883 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,823 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Autodesk worth $28,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in Autodesk by 1,136.4% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the software company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in Autodesk during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Autodesk by 81.4% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 156 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total value of $334,238.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,016,894.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total value of $58,019.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,721.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total value of $334,238.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,016,894.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ADSK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays cut their price target on Autodesk from $230.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Autodesk from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Autodesk from $298.00 to $242.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.00.

Autodesk stock traded up $3.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $219.35. 15,414 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,436,078. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $163.20 and a twelve month high of $344.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $203.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $47.66 billion, a PE ratio of 98.26 and a beta of 1.53.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The software company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.10. Autodesk had a return on equity of 68.41% and a net margin of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

