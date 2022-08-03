Automata Network 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $12.76 Million (ATA)

Automata Network (ATA) traded up 6.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. Automata Network has a total market capitalization of $37.16 million and $12.76 million worth of Automata Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Automata Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000932 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Automata Network has traded 27% higher against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004320 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.42 or 0.00623822 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001609 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002195 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00016877 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00035377 BTC.
About Automata Network
Automata Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 172,252,000 coins. Automata Network’s official Twitter account is @automatanetwork.
Automata Network Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Automata Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Automata Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.