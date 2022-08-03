Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Position Trimmed by Papp L Roy & Associates

Papp L Roy & Associates lessened its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates’ holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,772,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 19,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,916,000 after buying an additional 2,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 5,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

NASDAQ ADP traded up $2.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $242.64. The company had a trading volume of 18,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,530,439. The company has a market capitalization of $101.36 billion, a PE ratio of 34.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $216.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $215.76. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.26 and a twelve month high of $248.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 66.25% and a net margin of 17.87%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ADP. Cowen boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $257.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.73.

Insider Activity at Automatic Data Processing

In related news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total transaction of $66,789.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,998.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 312 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total transaction of $66,789.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,998.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total value of $119,432.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,692.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Further Reading

