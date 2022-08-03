Avadel Pharmaceuticals (AVDL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 9th. Analysts expect Avadel Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.41) per share for the quarter.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.01). On average, analysts expect Avadel Pharmaceuticals to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.81. 1,303 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,149,593. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.05 and a 52-week high of $11.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.29 and a 200-day moving average of $5.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

In related news, Director Eric J. Ende purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.16 per share, for a total transaction of $32,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 114,900 shares in the company, valued at $248,184. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas S. Mchugh acquired 50,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.14 per share, with a total value of $107,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,500 shares in the company, valued at $153,010. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 75,000 shares of company stock worth $155,400. Corporate insiders own 2.29% of the company's stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 3,199,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,850,000 after buying an additional 404,479 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 253.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 237,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 170,136 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 205,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 16,278 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $561,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 22.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 6,782 shares during the last quarter. 59.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 1st. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $2.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Avadel Pharmaceuticals to $13.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.17.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its lead product candidate is FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2017.

