Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) Shares Gap Down to $28.09

Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.09, but opened at $26.07. Avid Technology shares last traded at $28.16, with a volume of 2,044 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on AVID. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Avid Technology in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Avid Technology in a report on Monday, July 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Avid Technology from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Avid Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Avid Technology from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avid Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.60.

Avid Technology Stock Down 0.9 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.69.

Insider Activity at Avid Technology

Avid Technology ( NASDAQ:AVID Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. Avid Technology had a net margin of 11.43% and a negative return on equity of 36.00%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Tom J. A. Cordiner sold 9,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total transaction of $254,326.49. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 229,016 shares in the company, valued at $5,869,680.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Tom J. A. Cordiner sold 9,923 shares of Avid Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total value of $254,326.49. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 229,016 shares in the company, valued at $5,869,680.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christian Asmar bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.73 per share, for a total transaction of $6,182,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,131,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,369,240.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Avid Technology

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Avid Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 12,291.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 600.0% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Avid Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

About Avid Technology

Avid Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

Further Reading

