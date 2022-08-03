Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $15.85

Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.85 and traded as low as $15.51. Avidity Biosciences shares last traded at $15.62, with a volume of 163,116 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RNA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

Avidity Biosciences Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $874.28 million, a P/E ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.98 and a 200-day moving average of $15.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avidity Biosciences

Avidity Biosciences ( NASDAQ:RNA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 million. Avidity Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 36.26% and a negative net margin of 1,525.48%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Avidity Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNA. Candriam S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 211,067 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after purchasing an additional 51,079 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 82.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 125,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 56,865 shares during the last quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 222.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 85,218 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 58,766 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Avidity Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $452,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Avidity Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $175,000. 95.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Avidity Biosciences

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; AOC 1044 for the treatment of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy; and AOC 1020 designed to treat facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy which are in preclinical stage.

