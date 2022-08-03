Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE) CEO Robert A. Eckel Buys 7,000 Shares

Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE – Get Rating) CEO Robert A. Eckel purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.09 per share, with a total value of $14,630.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,497 shares in the company, valued at $427,398.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Aware Trading Up 1.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:AWRE traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.13. 15,033 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,295. The stock has a market cap of $46.10 million, a P/E ratio of -8.40 and a beta of 0.19. Aware, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.95 and a twelve month high of $4.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.76.
Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The software maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). Aware had a negative return on equity of 13.16% and a negative net margin of 31.58%.
Institutional Trading of Aware
Aware Company Profile
Aware, Inc provides biometrics software products and solutions in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers biometrics software products, including biometric search and matching software development kits (SDKs); biometric enrollment SDKs and application programming interfaces (APIs); and imaging products for medical and advanced imaging applications, such as JPEG2000 product to compress, store, and display images, as well as software maintenance services.
