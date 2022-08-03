Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) Issues Earnings Results

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. Axonics had a negative net margin of 35.19% and a negative return on equity of 15.99%. The business had revenue of $68.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.59) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 50.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Axonics Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of AXNX traded down $2.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $68.67. 62,551 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 550,683. Axonics has a 52-week low of $38.41 and a 52-week high of $79.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.59. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.86 and a beta of 0.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on AXNX. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Axonics in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Axonics from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Axonics from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Axonics from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Axonics from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Axonics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

Insider Activity at Axonics

Institutional Trading of Axonics

In related news, Director Jane E. Kiernan sold 5,250 shares of Axonics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $885,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 2.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Axonics by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 714,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,750,000 after purchasing an additional 128,172 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Axonics in the 1st quarter worth $412,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Axonics by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Axonics in the 1st quarter worth $1,608,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Axonics by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.69% of the company’s stock.

About Axonics

(Get Rating)

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence and non-obstructive urinary retention.

See Also

