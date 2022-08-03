Axos Financial (AX) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect Axos Financial to post earnings of $1.02 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Axos Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:AX opened at $41.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.46. Axos Financial has a 1-year low of $34.11 and a 1-year high of $62.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its stake in Axos Financial by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 77,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,599,000 after purchasing an additional 8,617 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Axos Financial by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 46,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after acquiring an additional 5,697 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Axos Financial by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 41,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 8,272 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 267.4% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 35,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 25,626 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 10,451 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Axos Financial

Several brokerages have recently commented on AX. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Axos Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $58.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Wedbush cut shares of Axos Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $62.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through Banking Business and Securities Business segments. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

