Babcock International Group (OTCMKTS:BCKIY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $3.88

Babcock International Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BCKIY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.88 and last traded at $3.88, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.88.
Babcock International Group Price Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.97.
About Babcock International Group
Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-add services for aerospace, defense, and security in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australasia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Marine, Nuclear, Land, and Aviation.
