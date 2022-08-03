Balentine LLC Acquires 6,114 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 161.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,898 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,114 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1.5% during the first quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 6,028 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors grew its position in EOG Resources by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 5,201 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH grew its position in EOG Resources by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 13,890 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in EOG Resources by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,334 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in EOG Resources by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 965 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EOG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Bank of America raised shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $146.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays set a $165.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $123.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.32.

Insider Activity at EOG Resources

EOG Resources Trading Down 0.6 %

In related news, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,484 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total transaction of $472,116.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 214,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,092,777.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,006 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total transaction of $143,173.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,880 shares in the company, valued at $2,402,361.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,484 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total transaction of $472,116.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 214,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,092,777.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 6,395 shares of company stock valued at $883,134 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EOG traded down $0.68 on Wednesday, hitting $106.51. The company had a trading volume of 18,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,955,309. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.94. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.81 and a 1 year high of $147.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.61.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.31. EOG Resources had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 15.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.05%.

EOG Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

See Also

