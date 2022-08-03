Balentine LLC Buys 668 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Balentine LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 39.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,356 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 172 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 2,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 753 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 729 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 859 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on BLK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $825.00 to $718.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of BlackRock from $747.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of BlackRock from $902.00 to $729.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of BlackRock from $801.00 to $773.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackRock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $794.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

BlackRock Stock Performance

In related news, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total transaction of $23,788,693.44. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 226,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,461,238.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE BLK traded up $7.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $674.06. 1,121 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 640,296. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $575.60 and a twelve month high of $973.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $630.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $689.69.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.94 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.12% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $10.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.76 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $4.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.46%.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

See Also

