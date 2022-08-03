Balentine LLC Grows Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Balentine LLC boosted its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,447 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 454 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in McKesson by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,171,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,273,976,000 after buying an additional 269,506 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in McKesson by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,808,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,505,000 after buying an additional 68,645 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in McKesson by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,705,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,098,000 after buying an additional 168,279 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in McKesson by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,822,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,869,000 after buying an additional 14,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at $386,729,000. 85.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McKesson alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MCK shares. Cowen raised their target price on McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $343.00 to $378.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Mizuho raised their target price on McKesson from $280.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Argus lowered McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on McKesson from $333.00 to $377.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $328.69.

McKesson Stock Performance

NYSE MCK traded down $2.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $332.53. The company had a trading volume of 7,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 865,664. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $192.38 and a 52 week high of $346.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $323.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $304.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.48, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.63.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $5.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.06 by ($0.23). McKesson had a negative return on equity of 538.84% and a net margin of 0.42%. The company had revenue of $66.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 23.26 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.07%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 1,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.20, for a total value of $468,482.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,114,932.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 1,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.20, for a total value of $468,482.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,114,932.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.39, for a total value of $1,455,794.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,598,096.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,628 shares of company stock worth $23,779,745 in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About McKesson

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.