Balentine LLC Has $1.56 Million Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Balentine LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 145.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,274 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 5,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 3,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 7,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 20,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,110,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total transaction of $45,596.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 113,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,487,494.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,245 shares of company stock valued at $137,021. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DUK traded down $2.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $107.47. The company had a trading volume of 21,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,215,643. The company has a market capitalization of $82.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.34. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $95.48 and a 1 year high of $116.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $106.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.12.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $1.005 dividend. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 82.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DUK shares. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. UBS Group lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Duke Energy from $125.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.18.

Duke Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

