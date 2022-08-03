Balentine LLC Increases Stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Balentine LLC increased its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 45.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,887 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in ASML during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its holdings in ASML by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 42 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ASML during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in ASML by 78.4% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 66 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ASML during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.91% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML Price Performance

NASDAQ:ASML traded up $9.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $574.95. The stock had a trading volume of 5,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,344,337. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $511.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $585.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.30. ASML Holding has a one year low of $412.67 and a one year high of $895.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.36.

ASML Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be given a $1.3991 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 38.13%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ASML shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on ASML from €475.00 ($489.69) to €525.00 ($541.24) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on ASML from $925.00 to $794.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on ASML from €767.00 ($790.72) to €630.00 ($649.48) in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on ASML from $750.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Societe Generale cut their price objective on ASML from €800.00 ($824.74) to €710.00 ($731.96) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ASML currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $747.91.

ASML Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.