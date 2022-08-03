Balentine LLC Invests $1.08 Million in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 34,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,078,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AIA Group Ltd acquired a new stake in DISH Network during the first quarter worth about $121,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in DISH Network by 11.6% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 38,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 4,024 shares during the period. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in DISH Network by 12.2% during the first quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares during the period. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. acquired a new stake in DISH Network during the first quarter worth about $3,165,000. Finally, Permit Capital LLC raised its stake in DISH Network by 108.0% during the first quarter. Permit Capital LLC now owns 208,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,583,000 after acquiring an additional 108,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.90% of the company’s stock.

DISH Network Trading Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ DISH traded down $0.34 on Wednesday, hitting $16.79. 33,560 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,796,608. DISH Network Co. has a 52-week low of $16.20 and a 52-week high of $46.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

DISH Network ( NASDAQ:DISH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). DISH Network had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 12.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that DISH Network Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James Defranco purchased 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.27 per share, for a total transaction of $7,708,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,661,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,015,717.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DISH shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of DISH Network from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of DISH Network from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of DISH Network from $50.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of DISH Network from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of DISH Network from $46.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.17.

DISH Network Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

Featured Articles

